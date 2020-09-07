Advertisement

Cooler day ahead, look for rain to move in tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much cooler day with highs into the 60s north to lower 70s farther south. Today marks an in-between day with much colder air still on the move towards us. It won’t take long tonight for rain to develop as the core of the cold air sinks south into our area. Tonight through Wednesday will be characterized by weather more typical of late October along with rain, wind and highs into the lower and middle 50s. These highs as forecast would be record cold afternoons in our area both Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week the cold air lingers, though it won’t be as intense as earlier in the week. Even still, rain chances continue those days alongside some thick clouds and possible drizzle. Look for temperatures to get better by the weekend.

