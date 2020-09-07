Advertisement

Below average temperatures, rain, & wind will have us feeling like October

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures have already started to drop and are between 10-15 degrees cooler than where we were at this time yesterday. Expect temperatures to not drop too much overnight in the low 50s and we will pretty much be staying there the next 24 hours.

It won’t take long for rain to develop this evening, starting in the southern portions of our area and moving northward heading into the overnight hours. Rain will stay fairly consistent through Wednesday. Areas could pick up an inch or two of rainfall throughout the week. As this system moves through, it will also bring wind conditions from the northeast between 15-25 mph, some isolated gusts could be up to 30 mph. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 50s and combine that with the wind some areas could see feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day. That will become more widespread overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel cold when you combine the below-average temperatures, wind, and rain. Rain chances continue through the rest of the week and through the beginning of the weekend. If you’re not seeing rain for some period this week, expect thick cloud cover. Temperatures will eventually slow rise by Friday into the upper 60s, but that is still below average.

