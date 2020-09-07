Advertisement

558 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 558 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 7, the state’s data is showing a total of 70,314 COVID-19 cases and 1,167 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,144 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 671,049 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is at 17.7 percent.

There are currently a total of 311 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 99 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa reports 45 more COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The University of Northern Iowa on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on campus.

Iowa

University of Iowa reports 175 new self-reported COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The University of Iowa reported 175 new self-reported COVID-19 cases on Monday.

National

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump.

Iowa

Iowa child dies after crashing utility terrain vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 3-year-old boy has died after driving a utility terrain vehicle into a parked trailer in southern Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa

Coralville man arrested after car chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Coralville man is in custody this morning, accused of leading deputies on a chase which crossed county lines.

National

Food banks: USDA program helped but better ways to meet need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As demand continues to surge at food banks, the federal government is preparing to spend another $1.5 billion on a program that has provided a key source of fresh food to charities this summer as they work to feed the hungry.

News

Former Iowa high school football player uses his computer graphic skills to raise money derecho relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former Cedar Rapids Washington football player is using his platform and computer graphic skills to raise money for his hometown after the derecho.

News

Quad Cities man who recovered from COVID-19 credits music for saving his life

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Quad City man who has now recovered from COVID-19 is crediting music for saving his life.

News

Judge to rule on Iowa City schools lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, a judge is set to rule on a lawsuit Iowa City schools and the Iowa State Education Association filed against Governor Reynolds involving in-person classes

National

Pence, Harris to spend Labor Day in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris will both be in Wisconsin on Labor Day.