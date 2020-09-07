558 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 558 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 7, the state’s data is showing a total of 70,314 COVID-19 cases and 1,167 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,144 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 671,049 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is at 17.7 percent.

There are currently a total of 311 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 99 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

