Pleasant on Labor Day but rain and a big time cool down are on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to swing through our region tonight which will introduce a much colder air mass that will dominate the forecast for the upcoming week. Lows tonight cool into the 50s.

Look for a transition day on Labor Day with highs in the mid 60s north to low 70s south under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will become likely by Monday evening, especially across southern parts of the area.

Lows early Tuesday will bottom out in the 40s and by Tuesday afternoon, highs will be down into the mid 50s with continued chances for showers throughout the day. Gusty north winds will add to it feeling even cooler outside.

This wet and cool pattern looks to continue throughout the entire workweek with most days topping out in the 50s, overnight lows in the 40s, with cloudy skies overhead and continued rain chances.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.