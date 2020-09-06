One injured after hitting deer near Stockton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured after hitting a deer near Stockton Illinois.

A Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and Stockton Police Officer responded to the accident at 117 west Front Avenue - near South Bethel Road. Isaac Redmond was operating a motorcycle northbound on Illinois route 78 South - when he struck a deer causing him to lose control. The motorcycle overturned and slid on its side.

Redmond was transported to the hospital for injuries. The accident is under investigation.

