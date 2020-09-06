Advertisement

One injured after hitting deer near Stockton

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured after hitting a deer near Stockton Illinois.

A Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and Stockton Police Officer responded to the accident at 117 west Front Avenue - near South Bethel Road. Isaac Redmond was operating a motorcycle northbound on Illinois route 78 South - when he struck a deer causing him to lose control. The motorcycle overturned and slid on its side.

Redmond was transported to the hospital for injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Luther College professor helps develop test to analyze prevention behaviors during pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Developers hope the 'Clean and Contain Scale' can be used by all types of businesses and organizations to help people understand what they are doing and what they can improve upon to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Iowa

Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday September 6th, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 699 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Local

Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

News

Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

Updated: 19 hours ago
Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

Latest News

News

Non-profit raising money to replant trees after derecho

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As tree debris cleanup continues, Trees Forever is one non-profit raising money to replant the thousands of trees that were lost during the derecho.

News

Replanting trees after the derecho

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

One dead after fatal crash in Clayton County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man is dead after a crash in Clayton County.

News

One dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

News

Animal rehabilitation center busy in weeks following derecho

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Over 60 animals and counting have been brought in to an eastern Iowa wildlife rehabilitation center and sanctuary following the August 10th derecho. Some animals were either orphaned, displaced or injured in the storm.

News

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.