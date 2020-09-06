Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Clayton County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is dead after a crash in Clayton County. Iowa State Patrol came out around 9:40 Saturday morning to Gunder Road at the intersection of 120th street.

Officers say 2 vehicles headed north when one vehicle overtook Byron Meyer’s vehicle. Meyer was attempting to turn west on 120th street, when the vehicles collided.

Byron Meyer died and passenger Ellen Meyer was injured.

