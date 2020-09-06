One dead after fatal crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is dead after a crash in Clayton County. Iowa State Patrol came out around 9:40 Saturday morning to Gunder Road at the intersection of 120th street.

Officers say 2 vehicles headed north when one vehicle overtook Byron Meyer’s vehicle. Meyer was attempting to turn west on 120th street, when the vehicles collided.

Byron Meyer died and passenger Ellen Meyer was injured.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.