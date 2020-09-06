One dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

The crash happened on North Center Point Road and Chester Road. The Robins Police Department responded to the call around 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday. A vehicle did a U-turn in front of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He died just before midnight. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police have not released the names of those involved. Officers are still investigating the crash.

