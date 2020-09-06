Advertisement

One dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

The crash happened on North Center Point Road and Chester Road. The Robins Police Department responded to the call around 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday. A vehicle did a U-turn in front of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He died just before midnight. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police have not released the names of those involved. Officers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Animal rehabilitation center busy in weeks following derecho

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Over 60 animals and counting have been brought in to an eastern Iowa wildlife rehabilitation center and sanctuary following the August 10th derecho. Some animals were either orphaned, displaced or injured in the storm.

News

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

Updated: 1 hour ago
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

News

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City police are asking for help in a shots fired case from late last night.

News

Des Moines area bars can’t reopen while lawsuit proceeds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

Latest News

News

Easy and healthy way to make a pork tenderloin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Sometimes a classic Iowa meal is all you need to get your day going right. Chief meteorologist Joe Winters and our Fareway Dietician have a tasty sandwich to do just that.

News

Motorcyclist killed from U turn accident injuries

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Robins police and fire rescue say on person is dead after a motorcyclist struck a vehicle trying to do a U turn.

Local

Iowa City Police investigating shots fired

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Third confirmed report of shots fired in last 6 days.

News

A couple Linn-Mar students kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
At least two students in the Linn-Mar Marching Band took a knee during the national anthem at Friday night’s game.

Iowa

A couple Linn-Mar students kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
At least two students in the Linn-Mar Marching Band took a knee during the national anthem at Friday night’s game. KCRG-TV9 spoke with the students participating. They say they were acting independently of the school to show support for the Black Lives matter movement.

News

Mission to feed those impacted derecho turns into more permanent effort for eastern Iowa couple

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.