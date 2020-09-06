Advertisement

Non-profit raising money to replant trees after derecho

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As tree debris cleanup continues, Trees Forever is one non-profit raising money to replant the thousands of trees that were lost during the derecho. The city of Cedar Rapids lost 65% of its tree canopy in the derecho. Experts say replacing the thousands of damaged trees is a project that will take years.

Experts say this kind of extreme tree loss can have negative impacts on the environment. Trees Forever Development Director Lisa Williams says trees play an important part in air and water quality, as well as providing homes for pollinators, birds, and other animals.

Trees Forever is a non-profit working to replant trees in both public and private areas. It’s launching Planting for Hope- a program looking to raise 5 million dollars to plant trees. As it raises money, it will plant trees on city property, and also have trees for adoption for individuals to plant at their homes.

Even though Williams says replacing the lost trees is so important, she says if there’s still tree removal or construction happening where someone wants to plant, it’s best to wait until spring to make sure the tree won’t be damaged.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Planting Hope can do so here.

