MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon volleyball team improved to 9-0 after winning all four of its matches at the Shirley Ryan Invitational. The No. 1 Mustangs defeated Tipton, No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa City West and No. 13 Des Moines Christian.

