Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday September 6th, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 699 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That’s lower than the increases over the last two days, which numbered in the thousands.

This increase brings the total number to 69,756. The state also confirmed 5 new deaths during this time, bringing that total to 1,165. Right now the positivity rate is at 11.5%. That’s the lowest percentage rate since August 21st.

At this time there are 49,660 Iowans considered to have recovered from the virus. So far, the state has tested 667,905 individuals

