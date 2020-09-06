Advertisement

Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday September 6th, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 699 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That’s lower than the increases over the last two days, which numbered in the thousands.

This increase brings the total number to 69,756. The state also confirmed 5 new deaths during this time, bringing that total to 1,165. Right now the positivity rate is at 11.5%. That’s the lowest percentage rate since August 21st.

At this time there are 49,660 Iowans considered to have recovered from the virus. So far, the state has tested 667,905 individuals

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

News

Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

Updated: 13 hours ago
Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

News

Non-profit raising money to replant trees after derecho

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As tree debris cleanup continues, Trees Forever is one non-profit raising money to replant the thousands of trees that were lost during the derecho.

News

Replanting trees after the derecho

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

One dead after fatal crash in Clayton County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man is dead after a crash in Clayton County.

News

One dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

News

Animal rehabilitation center busy in weeks following derecho

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Over 60 animals and counting have been brought in to an eastern Iowa wildlife rehabilitation center and sanctuary following the August 10th derecho. Some animals were either orphaned, displaced or injured in the storm.

News

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins

Updated: 18 hours ago
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Robins.

News

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Updated: 18 hours ago
Iowa City police are asking for help in a shots fired case from late last night.

News

Des Moines area bars can’t reopen while lawsuit proceeds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.