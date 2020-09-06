Marion tops CPU, ending 11-game losing streak

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite not being able to play on its home field this season, the Marion football team had reason to celebrate on Saturday after beating Center Point-Urbana, 29-20. The victory ended an 11-game losing streak for the Indians.

Marion will be playing all of its home games at Linn-Mar High School after its home field at Thomas Park suffered severe damage from last month’s derecho.

Quarterback Alex Mota had three rushing touchdowns for Marion. The Indians travel to Davenport Assumption on Thursday.

