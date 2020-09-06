Marion soldier killed in Fort Hood Texas laid to rest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A year after a Marion soldier was killed while conducting maintenance to a Bradley fighting vehicle, he was now being laid to rest.

The Patriot Guard led 22-year-old Mason Webber to his final resting place in the Cedar Memorial on Saturday.

“It’s been hanging over our heads,” said Tonya Grefe, Mason’s mother. “We knew the day would have to come and it would be difficult. September 5th would be the perfect day to bury him as it was already difficult.”

September 5th, 2019 was when Webber died while working on the Bradley fighting vehicle in Fort Hood Texas. Dozens of family and friends gathered around to share stories, tears, and smiles as they remembered him. Grefe said it took a year to finally bury him because of COVID-19 as well as waiting for the birth of Mason’s child. While she said the burial brings closure, she has many unanswered questions.

“I know how he died; I know the circumstances, but I don’t feel like those who were responsible were being held accountable,” she said.

Grefe said the Department of Defense gave her a 300-page investigation into the death of her son showing negligence in his death.

“They did find negligence on his death by one Sergeant, but there’s more to the story than that just that NCO,” she said. “The conditions of the base and then the motor pool were just like a circus. It was unorganized and many factors contributed to his death. It could’ve been prevented.”

Grefe said she would continue to fight to hold more people accountable for Webber’s death, but on the day of the burial, she wanted people to remember him for the fun-loving person he was.

“He was the type of person who made friends wherever he went,” Grefe said. “He was well-loved and respected and his loss is a pretty big one and it’s felt very deeply.”

