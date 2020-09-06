Advertisement

Kingston Village mural aims to show how revitalized community has become

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kingston Village is trying to show how revitalized the community has become by creating a mural.

The owners of Dash Coffee contacted Murals and More a few years ago to add one on the side of their building. Earlier this week, TV9 showed you the artist who started working on the design.Now there is fresh paint and all kinds of bright colors in the design. It’s an abstract drawing that shows the landscape of Cedar Rapids with water and cedar trees.

“Every location is different and that’s the fun thing about doing murals is. It’s always a fresh experience and to be honest with everything that’s happening this year, I’m just happy to be able to paint somewhere,” said Ruben Aguirre, public artist from Chicago.

The design could be ready to view by the middle of this month. There will be a virtual unveiling.

