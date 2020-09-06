Advertisement

Early heavy rain, then warm and windy

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching areas of thunderstorms pushing southeast across eastern Iowa early this morning. They will carry a risk of very heavy rain, gusty wind and potentially some hail. Largely, this threat is over with by mid-morning. Then, we’ll turn windy and warmer with highs well into the 80s. A few 90s may also occur, especially west. The wind may gust over 35mph this afternoon. Tonight, our cold front moves across the area which signals a much cooler airmass on the way. Look for highs tomorrow in the 60s over the northern half of Iowa with some 70s farther south. By Tuesday, we’re down to the 50s for highs alongside rain and gusty north winds. This wet and cool pattern will continue for the entire week with most days confined to the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Plan on morning storms to exit, then turn partly cloudy and very windy.

Stormy start to Sunday... Then warm and windy

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Jan Ryherd
Saturday evening will still be nice to enjoy outdoors on the patio. It isn’t until it gets dark that we will start to see clouds increasing across the region with storms expected to roll into the state after midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong wind, hail, and heavy rainfall all possible.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Strong to severe storms will bring strong wind, hail, and heavy rainfall to eastern Iowa early Sunday.

Dry and sunny today, look for storms late tonight into Sunday morning

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the 80s this afternoon with a chance of storms tonight.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Plan on a nice day with highs into the 80s.

Gov. Kim Reynolds joins Sonny Perdue, Iowa leaders for a crop damage, conservation and innovation tour

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst for an agricultural tour through central Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Rain & storms move in late Saturday and into Sunday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a quiet evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid 50 with mostly clear skies.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
Dry start to the holiday weekend, but rain, storms, and gusty winds move in late Saturday and into Sunday.

A fantastic start to the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
By Jan Ryherd
Friday will kick off the weekend with fantastic weather for your Labor Day weekend outdoor activities. As high pressure takes control of the weather, sunny skies and lighter winds are expected. With plentiful sunshine overhead, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across eastern Iowa. Mainly clear skies continue overnight with lows backing down into the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected Saturday with a slight bump up in temperatures. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll see chances for rain and thunderstorms across the region. A big cool down is expected next week with highs falling into the 60s following Labor Day.

Fantastic Friday Weather!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
Friday will kick off the weekend with fantastic weather for your Labor Day weekend outdoor activities. As high pressure takes control of the weather, sunny skies and lighter winds are expected.