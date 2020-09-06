Early heavy rain, then warm and windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching areas of thunderstorms pushing southeast across eastern Iowa early this morning. They will carry a risk of very heavy rain, gusty wind and potentially some hail. Largely, this threat is over with by mid-morning. Then, we’ll turn windy and warmer with highs well into the 80s. A few 90s may also occur, especially west. The wind may gust over 35mph this afternoon. Tonight, our cold front moves across the area which signals a much cooler airmass on the way. Look for highs tomorrow in the 60s over the northern half of Iowa with some 70s farther south. By Tuesday, we’re down to the 50s for highs alongside rain and gusty north winds. This wet and cool pattern will continue for the entire week with most days confined to the 50s and lows in the 40s.

