Dozens test positive in central Iowa school district

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDDYVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - More than two dozen people have tested-positive in a central Iowa school district.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district will now temporarily switch to a hybrid learning model.

Just a week after returning to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Junior-Senior High, Erin DeWeese said her 13-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

“She went from the fever and cough to the body aches and nausea,” DeWeese said. “she had a fever of 101.1.”

As of Friday, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont School District’s website showed 12 students and 18 staff members have tested positive and 122 students are now in quarantine.

Despite those numbers, DeWeese said the district has good mitigation efforts in place.”When they have lunch, they’re in different groups. Like a lunch and b lunch. They also have to have assigned seats,” DeWeese said.There will be some changes district wide when students return after Labor Day. Students wide will be split into two groups. On days when group A is in the classroom, group B will be learning from home.

A letter sent out by the superintendent Friday details the plan for the two groups to alternate days inside school buildings.

Face masks are now also required, except for when students are outside or eating lunch and can be 6 feet apart.

“She’s excited and ready to go back,” DeWeese said.

A week after coming down with her symptoms, DeWeese said her daughter is much better.

She’ll be back in school as soon as her quarantine period is over.

According to the district’s website, all four schools will follow the Hybrid Learning Plan through October 2nd.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

