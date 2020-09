CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Warriors defeated the Kennedy Cougars 28-21 on Friday night to improve their record to 2-0 on the season. Following the loss, Kennedy drops to 1-1.

The Cougars look ahead to a match up with Jefferson next week while Wash will take on Dubuque Senior on September 17th.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.