Advertisement

Victim identified in single-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

Authorities announced Friday they have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Black Hawk County on Thursday.
Authorities announced Friday they have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Black Hawk County on Thursday.(KCRG)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities announced Friday they have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Black Hawk County on Thursday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the vehicle as Casey D. Crow, 24, of Waterloo. He died from injuries sustained in the crash on Wheeler Road in rural Dunkerton.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date by the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man gets 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting children in Philippines

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
William Meyer received the sentence after entering into a guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of children on Feb. 4.

Iowa

Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Coralville

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
Authorities announced they have identified the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Coralville on Thursday.

News

Mission to feed those impacted derecho turns into more permanent effort for eastern Iowa couple

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

News

Eastern Iowa Family to give back in permanent way after dercho

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

Latest News

News

Manchester man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife with corn rake

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, a judge sentenced a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake to life in prison without parole.

News

Cedar Rapids Transit to make changes to bus routes beginning Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Transit will make changes to city bus routes starting on Tuesday.

Iowa

Motorcyclist being chased by police dies in Iowa crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a teen motorcyclist who led police on a high speed chase in Polk County died after crashing the bike.

Iowa

Iowa prosecutor: Police killing of Illinois man justified

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have found that the June shooting death of an Illinois man by an eastern Iowa officer during civil unrest in Davenport was justified.

Iowa

Multiple shots fired near Scott Boulevard and Washington Street in Iowa City Thursday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
Iowa City police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Scott Boulevard and Washington Street on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids School District to reopen all 21 elementary school buildings September 21 for in-person learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District said all 21 elementary school buildings will be able to host in-person instruction beginning September 21 for families that chose in-person learning.