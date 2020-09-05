Victim identified in single-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities announced Friday they have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Black Hawk County on Thursday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the vehicle as Casey D. Crow, 24, of Waterloo. He died from injuries sustained in the crash on Wheeler Road in rural Dunkerton.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date by the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office.

