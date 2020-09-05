Tree debris drop-off closing; some who use it say they hope more are opened

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Three weeks after the derecho, Mike Hotz and his son Chris are still cleaning up. When they heard the free debris drop-off site was closing, they rushed to finish their hauling their debris. They’ve dropped off seven trailer loads of branches, and Chris Hotz says he’s relied on the old Cooper Mills site. After it closes, he’s not sure where people are supposed to go. “Every day on my way home from work...I don’t drive that far but I still see debris everywhere. And I know the crews are out working hard, and I appreciate them, but it’s sites like these that are really going to help us,” says Hotz.

The city of Cedar Rapids says it’s hauled 200-million pounds of debris so far. Almost 30% of the city has finished its first pass of curbside debris pickup. But, many people still have piles of branches lining their neighborhoods. Hotz says opening up more free drop off sites could help speed up the process.

The city says the Cooper Mills site is closing because it’s almost filled up. It’s planning to close Saturday at 5pm, but if it reaches capacity before then it could close earlier. After Saturday, the only free option in Cedar Rapids is leaving debris on the curb. For a fee, people can take it to Linn County Solid Waste Agency. The city of Cedar Rapids says it’s not currently looking for more free drop-off sites, and that Linn County residents can take debris to the Linn County drop-off sites.

