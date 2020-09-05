Stormy start to Sunday... Then warm and windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday evening will still be nice to enjoy outdoors on the patio. It isn’t until it gets dark that we will start to see clouds increasing across the region with storms expected to roll into the state after midnight.

Some storms could be strong to severe with strong wind, hail, and heavy rainfall all possible. Some local rainfall totals in northeastern Iowa could easily top an inch. The main complex of storms will move southeast through the very early hours of our Sunday, mainly impacting areas north of Highway 30 before pushing into Illinois early Sunday morning. We will still see some scattered light rain showers left behind for the remainder of the morning.

Sunday will be our last warm day for a while with highs reaching into the upper 80s.

Labor Day will begin the transition to cooler air with highs in the 60s north and 70s south. Continued rain chances and highs in the 50s and 60s are expected the remainder of the week.

