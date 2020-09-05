Motorcyclist killed from U turn accident injuries

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - City police and fire rescue say on person is dead after a motorcyclist struck a vehicle trying to do a U turn.

It happened yesterday a little before 4:00 PM Friday on North Center Point Rd and Chester Rd. Police say one motorcyclist was able to avoid the collision, while a second one was not. Area Ambulance took that person to a local hospital. He died from his injuries later that night.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Authorities are not releasing the deceased’s name until family members are notified.

The accident is still under investigation.

