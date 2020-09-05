Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed from U turn accident injuries

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - City police and fire rescue say on person is dead after a motorcyclist struck a vehicle trying to do a U turn.

It happened yesterday a little before 4:00 PM Friday on North Center Point Rd and Chester Rd. Police say one motorcyclist was able to avoid the collision, while a second one was not. Area Ambulance took that person to a local hospital. He died from his injuries later that night.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Authorities are not releasing the deceased’s name until family members are notified.

The accident is still under investigation.

