More than 69,000 total COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday September 5th, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

That bring the total number to 69,057. The state also confirmed 23 new deaths during this time, bringing that total to 1,160.

At this time there are 49,495 Iowans considered to have recovered from the virus. So far the state has tested 661,823 individuals

