Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities announced they have identified the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Coralville on Thursday.

The Coralville Police Department reported Thursday that officers responded to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive for a welfare check on a potentially suicidal male.

Officers at the scene reported hearing a gunshot, but were subsequently able to make contact with the lone occupant of the home.

Authorities had intermittent contact with the man inside the home, who was identified on Friday as 47-year-old Joseph George Maser of Coralville, for approximately the next 70 minutes to try and convince him to accept help. A news release from the Coralville Police Department states that Maser continued to threaten himself and officers during this time.

At one point, Maser appeared at the front door of the house and was willing to surrender, but he retreated back inside the home. Shortly thereafter, he appeared inside the garage with a rifle that he had aimed toward officers.

One unnamed officer fired two rounds that struck Maser in the upper torso. Officers were able to secure Maser and provide immediate medical treatment.

Johnson County Ambulance transported Maser to the University of Iowa Emergency Trauma Center following the incident. As of Friday, Maser was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. His condition remains unknown.

The Coralville Police Department’s news release also adds that the name of the officer who fired their weapon will not be released at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the Johnson County Attorney Office, will continue to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

