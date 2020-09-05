Advertisement

Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Coralville

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities announced they have identified the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Coralville on Thursday.

The Coralville Police Department reported Thursday that officers responded to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive for a welfare check on a potentially suicidal male.

Officers at the scene reported hearing a gunshot, but were subsequently able to make contact with the lone occupant of the home.

Authorities had intermittent contact with the man inside the home, who was identified on Friday as 47-year-old Joseph George Maser of Coralville, for approximately the next 70 minutes to try and convince him to accept help. A news release from the Coralville Police Department states that Maser continued to threaten himself and officers during this time.

At one point, Maser appeared at the front door of the house and was willing to surrender, but he retreated back inside the home. Shortly thereafter, he appeared inside the garage with a rifle that he had aimed toward officers.

One unnamed officer fired two rounds that struck Maser in the upper torso. Officers were able to secure Maser and provide immediate medical treatment.

Johnson County Ambulance transported Maser to the University of Iowa Emergency Trauma Center following the incident. As of Friday, Maser was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. His condition remains unknown.

The Coralville Police Department’s news release also adds that the name of the officer who fired their weapon will not be released at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the Johnson County Attorney Office, will continue to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man gets 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting children in Philippines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
William Meyer received the sentence after entering into a guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of children on Feb. 4.

Iowa

Victim identified in single-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
An autopsy will be performed at a later date by the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office.

News

Mission to feed those impacted derecho turns into more permanent effort for eastern Iowa couple

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

News

Eastern Iowa Family to give back in permanent way after dercho

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

Latest News

News

Dubuque County to reinstate house arrest program

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dubuque County will reinstate a house arrest program to help manage jail population.

News

Manchester man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife with corn rake

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, a judge sentenced a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake to life in prison without parole.

News

Cedar Rapids Transit to make changes to bus routes beginning Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Transit will make changes to city bus routes starting on Tuesday.

Iowa

Motorcyclist being chased by police dies in Iowa crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a teen motorcyclist who led police on a high speed chase in Polk County died after crashing the bike.

Iowa

Iowa prosecutor: Police killing of Illinois man justified

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have found that the June shooting death of an Illinois man by an eastern Iowa officer during civil unrest in Davenport was justified.

Iowa

Multiple shots fired near Scott Boulevard and Washington Street in Iowa City Thursday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
Iowa City police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Scott Boulevard and Washington Street on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.