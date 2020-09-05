Advertisement

Iowa City Police investigating shots fired

An Iowa City Police car. Photographed on Saturday, June 22, 2013. (Kaitlyn Bernauer/Gazette-KCRG9) <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />
By Christopher Cervantes
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help in a shots fired case from late last night.

Authorities responded to multiple report of shot fired in the area of Broadway Street and Taylor Drive, at around 10:50 PM. They discovered more than 20 shell casings in the parking lot of 1946 Broadway Street and nearby yards. Police also found bullet holes in multiple vehicles and homes.

An initial investigation has led officers to believe there was potentially opposing gunfire between two feuding groups or individuals. Although not yet found to be related, this incident marks the third confirmed Iowa City shots fired call in the last 6 days.

At this point there are no confirmed victims or suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information should call police.

