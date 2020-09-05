Easy and healthy way to make a pork tenderloin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular sandwhich throughout Iowa is the pork tenderloin. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a healthy and easy way to elevate the dish.

Oven-Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 (about 4 ounces each) tenderized pork loin slices

2 Tbsp. oil

½ cup flour

1 egg

¼ cup milk

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. seasoned salt

½ tsp. pepper

4 hamburger buns

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Drizzle oil over sheet pan and set aside. Place flour in a large bowl or pan and season with salt and pepper, as desired.

In a separate bowl, beat egg and milk together.

In a third bowl or pan, combine panko, seasoned salt and pepper.

Coat pork slices in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Bake loin slices for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve on a bun and enjoy!

Nutrition information per serving: 433.5 calories; 14 g fat; 3.1 g saturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 890 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 1.2 g fiber; 4.5 g sugar; 33. g protein

You can find more tips and recipes from Whitney on our website KCRG dot-com.

