Dry and sunny today, look for storms late tonight into Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a great Saturday with sunshine and highs into the lower 80s. Tonight, we’re still watching for storms to roll in after midnight and some could be strong with wind and hail the primary issue. A decent rainfall total of over one inch may actually be found the farther north you go. These storms will likely exit early in the morning, then we’ll have one more warm day before our strong cold front hits tomorrow night. Labor Day continues to look like a transition day as cooler air filters south into eastern Iowa. Highs will range from the 60s over the north half to 70s farther south. The cold front will stall to our south on Tuesday, leaving us on the cold and rainy side. Plan on highs to fall to the 50s from Tuesday through Thursday with lows into the 40s. Given the ongoing severe drought in portions of eastern Iowa, this pattern will bring some welcome rainfall potential.

