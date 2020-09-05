Advertisement

Des Moines area bars can’t reopen while lawsuit proceeds

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has refused to allowed some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

The Des Moines Register reports that Polk County Judge William Kelly emphasized the importance of public health Friday in his explanation of the ruling denying a temporary injunction to the bar owners in Polk and Dallas county.

Attorney Billy Mallory said he will appeal the denial while continuing to prepare for trial, where he will seek a permanent injunction.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Easy and healthy way to make a pork tenderloin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Sometimes a classic Iowa meal is all you need to get your day going right. Chief meteorologist Joe Winters and our Fareway Dietician have a tasty sandwich to do just that.

News

Motorcyclist killed from U turn accident injuries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Robins police and fire rescue say on person is dead after a motorcyclist struck a vehicle trying to do a U turn.

Local

Iowa City Police investigating shots fired

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Third confirmed report of shots fired in last 6 days.

News

A couple Linn-Mar students kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
At least two students in the Linn-Mar Marching Band took a knee during the national anthem at Friday night’s game.

Latest News

Iowa

A couple Linn-Mar students kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
At least two students in the Linn-Mar Marching Band took a knee during the national anthem at Friday night’s game. KCRG-TV9 spoke with the students participating. They say they were acting independently of the school to show support for the Black Lives matter movement.

News

Mission to feed those impacted derecho turns into more permanent effort for eastern Iowa couple

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

Local

City of Cedar Rapids asking residents to move derecho-damaged vehicles

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Cedar Rapids asking residents to move derecho-damaged vehicles

News

Tree debris drop-off closing; some who use it say they hope more are opened

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Three weeks after the derecho, Mike Hotz and his son Chris are still cleaning up.

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds joins Sonny Perdue, Iowa leaders for a crop damage, conservation and innovation tour

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst for an agricultural tour through central Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 3.

News

Cedar Rapids asking people to move derecho-damaged vehicles

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The city of Cedar Rapids wants people to move any derecho-damaged vehicles off of city streets.