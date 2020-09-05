Cedar Rapids man gets 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting children in Philippines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines.

William Meyer received the sentence after entering into a guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of children on Feb. 4.

Court records show that, at the plea hearing, Meyer admitted that between 2012 and 2019 he persuaded, induced, or enticed minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions or transmitting live visual depictions of this conduct.

The live visual depictions reportedly included sexually explicit Skype video transmissions from at least six children in the Philippines, including three prepubescent girls.

Meyer had reportedly traveled to the Philippines for charitable work.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Meyer was also fined $50,000, with special assessments of $5,100 being imposed, and he must serve a five-year term of supervised release. He also will be required to comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

