Cedar Rapids asking people to move derecho-damaged vehicles

Clean-up continues in Benton County from the derecho
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids wants people to move any derecho-damaged vehicles off of city streets. This is because crews are still working on the first pass of debris pickup, now at 25 days since the storm hit. Police recommend people take pictures of any damage, contact insurance agencies and then move the car or get it towed.

In general, any vehicle spotted on a city street more than 48 hours can be ticketed or towed.

