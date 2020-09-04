Advertisement

With COVID cases still high, UIHC epidemiologist urges caution ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of coronavirus cases in Johnson County has dropped slightly since a surge last week.

But the lead epidemiologist with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said that number is still high, especially among young people, heading into the long, Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dr. Jorge Salinas said the last major holiday weekend, over the Fourth of July, didn’t lead to another peak in infections in Johnson County.

But he added that it probably prolonged an increase in cases that had already been happening prior to that holiday weekend two months ago.

Salinas said the risk of transmission is greater for Labor Day because there are still so many cases in Johnson County.

With that long weekend coming up, Salinas said they know people are planning to go out of town, including college students who are going home for a few days.

He said his concern is that because there are so many cases in Johnson County right now, those people will carry the virus with them to wherever they’re traveling.

“They should avoid visiting their family if possible, especially if those people they were planning on visiting may include persons that are older than the age of 50 or may have chronic medical conditions,” Salinas said.

People who stay in Johnson, Linn, Black Hawk, Story, Polk, and Dallas counties for Labor Day won’t be able to spend the weekend at bars, which are closed until Sept. 20, per an emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds. That order also prohibits restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m. through that same day.

Salinas called this measure an “appropriate move” because of the number of cases in those counties.

But he added that it’s difficult to tell what impact these closures have had yet because he said more than one action is needed to slow transmission of this virus.

