US Surgeon General supports Gov. Reynolds decision to not issue mask mandate

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The U.S. Surgeon General said he supports Governor Reynolds in her decision to not issue a statewide mask mandate.

Jerome Adams cited his experience handling Indiana’s State Department of Health. He said as a Midwest native, he doesn’t think a mask mandate would work as well here as it would for coastal states.

Adams said people living in the Midwest are more receptive to explaining the purpose behind mitigation efforts, and it’s very difficult to enforce a mandate, and that education will be more effective.

”If you try to force people to do something without realizing why it’s important, they will resist you,” Adams said. “But if you treat them as adults, and engage them, in most cases, particularly people in the Midwest are going to do the right thing.”

Several communities across the state, including some in eastern Iowa, have already issued their own mask mandates.

They’ve done this despite Governor Reynolds saying local governments don’t have the power to do so.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

