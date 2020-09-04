University of Wisconsin Platteville to offer three cannabis related certificate programs

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The University of Wisconsin Platteville’s Continuing Education Institute will offer three certificate programs related to cannabis starting in November – a first for the state of Wisconsin.

The programs are intended to be about education, not advocacy. They are in partnership with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education.

The three programs are:

Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Law and Policy

Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine

The university said these programs are anyone interested in fields such as agriculture, healthcare, business, retail and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and law and policy.

The programs will take 24 weeks for students to earn a certificate, and are an entirely online format.

