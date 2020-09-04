Advertisement

Rain & storms move in late Saturday and into Sunday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a quiet evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

Heading into the Labor Day Weekend, the start looks great. Highs in the mid-80s on Saturday with lots of sunshine.

A frontal system moves in late Saturday though and will bring the chance for rain and storms through Sunday. A few of those storms could be stronger late on Saturday in the northern portions of our area. The main impacts look to be damaging wind gusts and large hail. A complex of storms looks to push throughout the morning on Sunday and again a few isolated strong storms could be possible. There will be some breaks in the rain and storm activity, but more could re-develop Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday again will be in the mid-80s.

Something else to keep in mind, as this front pushes through, winds will get gusty. They could gust between 35-40 mph throughout the afternoon and evening, which could cause any loose branches or debris to fall. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry, but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storms chances return late Monday through the middle of next week, then highs drop into the 60s.

