Property manager responds to eviction moratorium

The number of eviction cases in Douglas County is beginning to rise once more.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landlords might not be able to survive financially if tenants don’t pay their rent due to the new eviction moratorium.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted residential evictions through the end of the year to help keep people from homelessness during the economic hardships of the pandemic. According to the National Association of Residential Property Managers, if landlords don’t have income for a long time, they might have to go into foreclosure. And this could destabilize the rental housing sector.

“We’re going to see people being evicted because the property won’t be available if that owner cannot make their mortgage payments,” Mari Davis, a rental property owner, said.

Davis says the solution would be to ensure people can pay rent by getting them support, rather than punishing small businesses.

