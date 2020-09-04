Multiple shots fired near Scott Boulevard and Washington Street in Iowa City Thursday night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Scott Boulevard and Washington Street on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials said an unidentified Black man fled the area to the east, but officers were able to take one person into custody.

The man that fled the scene was armed with a handgun. Witnesses told police the man may have been bleeding.

Multiple bullet holes were reported at two occupied apartment buildings, and an unoccupied car parked nearby was also hit.

Police said they do not think there is an ongoing public safety risk. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276, or Iowa City Crime Stoppers at iccrimestoppers.org, or at 319-358-TIPS (8477). Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

