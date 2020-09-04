Mount Mercy pushing ahead with fall sports season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While most universities and colleges have pushed back their fall sports season to the spring, Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids is playing. Practices started last week for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball.

“I definitely didn’t think we would have a season at all,” said Maddie Bell, a senior on the Mount Mercy volleyball team. “I had my hopes, but I was prepared to be disappointed; we’re very lucky.”

Amir Hadzic, who’s the head coach for the men’s soccer team at Mount Mercy, also coaches at the high school level for the Cedar Rapids Xavier boys soccer team. Hadzic went through the experience of the high school spring sports season being canceled a few months ago, but is happy to be back on the field.

“I can tell you, the first few practices kind of felt strange because I usually do it throughout the year and there was a six-month gap,” Hadzic said. “We didn’t even have a camp with kids that we usually have in June. I don’t want to say I was rusty, but it took me awhile.”

Mount Mercy is a member of the Heart of America Conference, which is in the NAIA -- a different college organization than the NCAA. The school and conference have implemented some safety guidelines for the fall season, including temperature checks. Mount Mercy isn’t allowing any spectators at any home events in the immediate future.

The NAIA did postpone the fall championships to the spring and Mount Mercy will still be the host site for the cross country national championships, as it did two years ago.

“In a normal situation, we’re happy as heck to be hosting this,” said Mount Mercy athletic director Paul Gavin. “It’s obviously another challenge we’re going to have to face, even in April, assuming things are hopefully better by then. "

It’s well known that the pandemic can put a halt to the season immediately, but the athletes are willing to make several sacrifices to make this season work.

“Basically, what we’ve said to each other is go to class, go home, go to practice,” said Will Hanigan, a junior on the men’s soccer team. “We can hang out as a team if we want to, but for the most part, we’re here to have a soccer season. We’re here to win games. We’re here to stay safe -- and we can wait.”

