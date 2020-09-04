Advertisement

Mission to feed those impacted derecho turns into more permanent effort for eastern Iowa couple

By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than three weeks after the derecho, the destruction is still visible, but so are the expressions of kindness. For Bridgette Robinson and her husband, their mission to feed those in need began as a temporary way to help many people struggling after the storm.

“We’ve had a steady amount of people,” said Robinson. But, the effort also unveiled a need. “There have been a lot of influx of new people,” Robinson added. “There’s always been a need for food.”

That kicked into drive a new mission for this family to turn their project into something that can last longer - a permanent mobile soup kitchen to keep doing their work out of.

“This seemed like a good idea and we want to keep doing this as long as we can and we know the elements are not going to allow us to stay under this bridge so we If we have a permanent location we can be housed in, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Robinson.

Robinson says after the Principal at Kennedy High School suggested she start a GoFundMe for their new idea, she did. The goal is to raise $10,000 the food trailer that will serve not only those experiencing hardships because of the storm but anyone who needs it.

“It’s for anyone that needs a hot meal, anyone that is affected anyone that maybe doesn’t have means to get a hot meal or they are low income,” said Robinson.

For the time being, they plan to remain out here under the 8th street bridge near downtown until they can get their effort on wheels and expand to other places. The plan is for the soup kitchen to also serve as a delivery option for those who can’t get to their current location.

“We will be here the first month after we get our mobile trailer. Hopefully, we can get the mobile trailer and move around depending on the need in the city. We might even go to the Iowa City-Shellsburg area because I heard there’s a lot of people in need out there,” Robinson said.

Robinson says they’ve been overwhelmed with food donations, so right now, monetary works best as the needs arise. This holiday weekend, they’re inviting the community out for a special meal for everyone to enjoy.

“Even if you don’t have a need, come down. We want to share with everybody,” said Robinson.

You can donate to the Robinson’s cause on their GoFundMe, or send any monetary donations using Venmo (@jovountae-robinson) or other means including in person donations.

