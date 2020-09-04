MercyOne Wellness Center to offer virtual exercise classes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - In addition to its in-person offerings at its Wellness Center, MercyOne will be holding this year’s Fall RIPT (resistance interval physical training) in a virtual format.

Those who enrolls in Fall RIPT will have the option to choose in-person or virtual sessions. The virtual classes will use the Zoom application. The MercyOne Wellness Center said it can lend equipment to participants.

“Many people learned how to exercise at home, but often we hear how much they miss the people, the push and the connection,” said Sheri Purdy, MercyOne Wellness manager. “With our virtual class, now we can help you maintain your exercise program and virtually ‘see and be’ with other wellness-minded people.”

For more information on the virtual offerings contact Merriam Lake at 3190272-2284.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.