Mayors oppose Dubuque County Board of Supervisor’s proposed county-wide mask mandate

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Epworth Mayor Sandy Gassman is clear on what her opinion is on a county-wide mask mandate.

”I am not opposed to wearing masks,” she said. “What I am opposed to is a county-wide mandate forcing all the towns in the county to mandate their citizens wear a mask.”

She is not alone in this throughout Dubuque County.

Mayors from 13 other cities and towns are also opposed to a county-wide mask mandate.

Gassman said this is because it is practically impossible to enforce it in small towns.

“Our businesses do not want to have to enforce it and we do not have a large enough police force to enforce it,” she explained. “So what is the purpose of having a mandate if there is no way to enforce that mandate?”

Mayor Gassman said, in Epworth, other safety guidelines make more sense.

”In the small town of Epworth, it is not difficult to social distance and, if I can stay at least six feet away from somebody, then really it is not as necessary to have a mask on,” she mentioned.

Jay Wickham, Dubuque County Supervisor, said the board wants to meet with the mayors before making any decisions.

”I want to better understand their positions, where they are coming from and what they feel is best for their citizens,” he said. “A majority of Dubuque County citizens, very strong majority, probably close to 80 percent, reside within the 21 cities with the city of Dubuque being the largest with the mask mandate, but the other 20 have a significant population that should have their voice heard by their representatives.”

Even though the board said it welcomes the debate on this, it still needs to do its job.

”I have a job to do and that is to look out after the overall care and welfare and governance of Dubuque County,” Wickham said.

