Manchester man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife with corn rake

Todd Mullis reacts to a hearing a jury's guilty verdict for first-degree murder against him being read on Sept. 23, 2019 (KCRG)
Todd Mullis reacts to a hearing a jury's guilty verdict for first-degree murder against him being read on Sept. 23, 2019 (KCRG)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge sentenced a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake to life in prison without parole. He will also have to pay his wife’s estate $150,000.

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty last September. The prosecution argued Mullis killed his wife Amy Mullis in 2018 because he believed she was having an affair. Investigators say he tried to pass off her death as a farming accident after one of the couple’s children found the body. Todd Mullis still claims he’s innocent.

“I thought it was guilty or innocent until proven guilty. I thought it was the other way around, and I was a faithful and loving husband and I never did this,” Mullis said.

His sentencing got delayed until Friday because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Before today’s sentencing, Mullis’ lawyer requested a new trial because he believed the prosecutor misled the jury in cross examination, along with other issues like his previous lawyer forcing him to testify. The judge denied the request saying the sentencing hearing wasn’t the time to issue new facts about the case.

Mullis now has 30 days to appeal his sentence.

