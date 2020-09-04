Iowa Secretary of State’s Office sending absentee ballot request forms this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Secretary of State’s Office said it will be sending absentee ballot request forms statewide this weekend.

The forms will go to active registered voters to encourage social distancing at polling places for the November general election.

“Iowans have options about how they choose to cast their vote,” Secretary Pate said. “You can vote from home, you can vote in-person at your county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day. The key is we want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said there was record-high voter participation in the June primary when it sent out absentee ballot request forms statewide.

The ballots will include information on how to vote absentee. The forms must be received no later than October 24 at 5 p.m.

Track the status of your absentee ballot here.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.