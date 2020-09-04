Advertisement

Iowa prosecutor: Police killing of Illinois man justified

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police have found that the June shooting death of an Illinois man by an eastern Iowa officer during civil unrest in Davenport was justified.

The Quad-City Times reports that Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced the finding Thursday in the June 1 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquis Tousant, of Rock Island, Illinois.

Walton says an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found that Tousant was among those who opened fire on an unmarked Davenport police pickup truck that was patrolling the area, seriously injuring an officer driving the truck.

Walton says another officer in the truck, Lt. Greg Behning, returned fire, killing Tousant.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

