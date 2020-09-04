Hy-Vee Catering providing free lunch at landfill in Marion on Friday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee Catering will be offering free lunch at the landfill located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Burgers, brats, hotdogs, chips, sodas and water will be served.

Donations of nonperishable items, like canned food and paper towels, will be accepted for ongoing disaster relief efforts in Linn County. These donations will go to HACAP.

On Saturday, the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the compost location will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Solid Waste Agency said it will be closed on both Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

