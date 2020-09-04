Advertisement

Flags being put up over Labor Day weekend for essential workers

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Veteran organizations were putting up flags in people’s yards for Labor Day, but this time it wasn’t to honor veterans.

Eastern Iowans have gone through a lot this year with the current COVID 19 pandemic and then a derecho that hit leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

The hope is to show support for those on the front lines.

“These flags usually represent our veterans and freedom,” said Bill Horrigan of the Sons of the Legion.

Horrigan and his son spent a few hours on Thursday assembling dozens of American flags in the yards of those who were apart of their Flag Program. Under more normal circumstances, the flags would only go up on the 4th of July, Flag Day, Veteran’s Day, and Memorial Day, however, this was to support those on the frontlines.

“We are thankful for those that go to work every day and what they have given through this hard time,” he said.

Horrigan’s group is no stranger to the impact of COVID 19. The Flag Program was the only fundraiser they were able to hold this year.

“Usually we would have an annual breakfast in April and a bag tournament,” he said. “COVID canceled both of those.”

The challenges COVID 19 and the derecho storm have caused wasn’t lost on the people getting the flags.

“Healthcare providers are going through a lot of stress,” said Mark Bornstein of Ely. “Not just in their work-life but personal as well.

Bornstein of Ely said his family knows a number of people on the frontlines, and this small gesture goes a long way.

“My wife was a nanny for a nurse,’ He said. “They’ve been family friends for years, and we just appreciate what she does.”

While these essential workers continue to work day in and day out, Horrigan said this was a simple way to say ‘thank you’ this Labor Day Weekend.

“Everyone’s been stressed, everyone’s been really just thrown curveballs all along,” he said. “You wonder what could come next, but I don’t even want to ask that question.”

