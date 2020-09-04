Cedar Rapids School District to reopen all 21 elementary school buildings September 21 for in-person learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District said all 21 elementary school buildings will be able to host in-person instruction beginning September 21 for families that chose in-person learning.

This comes after the district completed its assessment of its building restoration process.

Elementary schools reopening means Harding, Wilson and Roosevelt middle schools, which were going to be used for elementary students, can now also host in-person instruction for their middle school students on September 21.

The district said it is still working to make Franklin, McKinley, and Taft middle schools, as well as, Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools accessible. It is projecting being able to bring students back to Franklin, McKinley and Taft on November 16. For Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington, it is projecting a date of January 4.

Online instruction will continue for these schools until the buildings can be reopened.

Families have until September 11 to make changes to their Return to Learn choice.

See the Cedar Rapids Community School District calendar here.

