Cedar Rapids mask mandate focuses on education, not citations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart signed a mask mandate into effect Tuesday. The proclamation says enforcement of the mandate will focus more on education and handing out masks than issuing citations.

Attorney Sara Riley says the city’s ability to enforce the mandate is based on city code. “So far none of the cities that have had mask mandates, I don’t believe there have been any legal challenges to them because the code also gives the city authority to have rules in place for the general health of the city,” says Riley. She says if police did cite someone, that person could appeal it, but that process would likely cost more money than a potential fine.

Some people say they think stricter rules would help, but Nolan Eastburn says he thinks offering people a mask instead of a ticket could make them more likely to wear a face covering. “I feel like it’s a really good thing, because not everyone wants to wear a mask, or agrees with the whole mask scenario, but when they provide one, I feel more inclined to wear one,” says Eastburn.

Exceptions to the mandate include people who have trouble breathing, anyone in a public safety role, and people actively eating or drinking.

