Advertisement

Buck tangled in multicolored hammock roams Calif. neighborhood

His antlers are completely covered
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Northern California residents want to help a deer trapped in a tattered technicolor tangle.

Joanna Davis and Troy Kay say the buck has been roaming local woods with a tangled hammock stuck on its antlers.

“It’s clear that the object on his head is frustrating to him,” Kay said.

The pair contacted authorities, who then contacted animal control.

Since then, a wildlife rescue group has been trying to track the buck in hopes of zeroing in on a location where authorities can rescue it.

Until then, the couple says the neighborhood is on deer-in-distress watch

“I think everybody wants a happy ending for this creature,” Davis said. “Everyone’s invested.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Motorcyclist being chased by police dies in Iowa crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a teen motorcyclist who led police on a high speed chase in Polk County died after crashing the bike.

Iowa

Iowa prosecutor: Police killing of Illinois man justified

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have found that the June shooting death of an Illinois man by an eastern Iowa officer during civil unrest in Davenport was justified.

Iowa

Multiple shots fired near Scott Boulevard and Washington Street in Iowa City Thursday night

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Iowa City police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Scott Boulevard and Washington Street on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

National

Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The order to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January, is the latest salvo in the Pentagon’s move earlier this year to cut the $15.5 million in funding for the paper from the department’s budget.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids School District to reopen all 21 elementary school buildings September 21 for in-person learning

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District said all 21 elementary school buildings will be able to host in-person instruction beginning September 21 for families that chose in-person learning.

Latest News

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Iowa

Iowa Secretary of State’s Office sending absentee ballot request forms this weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it will be sending absentee ballot request forms statewide this weekend.

National

(How) should I travel for the holidays?

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Times have certainly changed; now, some travelers are starting to wonder whether and how to plan for the holidays.

National

Suspect in Portland shooting killed

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A man sought in a Portland killing admitted to shooting a right-wing activist just before he was shot by law enforcement.

Iowa

University of Wisconsin Platteville to offer three cannabis related certificate programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Wisconsin Platteville’s Continuing Education Institute will offer three certificate programs related to cannabis starting in November – a first for the state of Wisconsin.

National

Union head: Officers in NY suffocation death followed training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspensions at a news conference Thursday amid outrage that city officials had previously kept quiet about Prude’s death.