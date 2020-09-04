Advertisement

A fantastic start to the holiday weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday will kick off the weekend with fantastic weather for your Labor Day weekend outdoor activities.

As high pressure takes control of the weather, sunny skies and lighter winds are expected. With plentiful sunshine overhead, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across eastern Iowa. Mainly clear skies continue overnight with lows backing down into the mid 50s.

More sunshine is expected Saturday with a slight bump up in temperatures. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll see chances for rain and thunderstorms across the region. A big cool down is expected next week with highs falling into the 60s following Labor Day.

