1,183 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,183 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 4, the state’s data is showing a total of 67,982 COVID-19 cases and 1,137 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,632 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 655,814 since the pandemic began.

The state reported a positivity rate of 15.5 percent.

There are currently a total of 317 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 41 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 87 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

