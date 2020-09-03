Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa to hold November commencement online

UNI
UNI(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR falls, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa will hold their November commencement online to follow CDC guidelines and protect the campus and community.

They said the decision was not made lightly. The ceremony normally is held in December but will be on Saturday, November 28 this year.

UNI also announced that they will be postponing homecoming that normally takes place in October to the spring. Some virtual events are still planned for the fall.

