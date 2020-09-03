Advertisement

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Federal recommendations meant to keep meatpacking workers safe as they return to plants that were shuttered by the coronavirus have little enforcement muscle behind them, fueling anxiety that working conditions could put employees' lives at risk. Major meatpackers JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have said worker safety is their highest priority. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Federal recommendations meant to keep meatpacking workers safe as they return to plants that were shuttered by the coronavirus have little enforcement muscle behind them, fueling anxiety that working conditions could put employees' lives at risk. Major meatpackers JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have said worker safety is their highest priority. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of its workers and better protect them from the coronavirus.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said Thursday that its plan to open the clinics was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Tyson joins a long list of companies that have clinics on or near their worksites.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds defends decision to disregard White House recommendations

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds is defending her decision to disregard White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations to slow down the spread of the virus in Iowa.

News

Hearing set for lawsuit filed against Gov. Reynolds over in-person classes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A hearing is set for a lawsuit Iowa City schools and the Iowa State Education Association filed against Governor

Iowa

Former IDPH spokesperson suing Gov. Reynolds, state over wrongful termination

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Former Iowa Department of Public Health Spokesperson Polly Carver-Kim is suing for what she claims was wrongful termination.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends decision to disregard White House guidance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Reynolds is defending her decision to disregard White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations to slow down the spread of the virus in Iowa.

Latest News

News

Iowa State students pushing for online-only classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
430a news recording

News

Hundreds participate in University of Iowa sickout protest pushing for online-only instruction

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of students and faculty members called in sick Wednesday to protest the school's decision to continue in-person learning.

News

Group of Iowa bar owners sue Gov. Reynolds over order to close their businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of bar owners is suing the governor over her order to close their businesses.

Iowa

Cedar County residents to benefit from FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program after derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Cedar County is one of eleven counties now eligible for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program.

News

Linn County nonprofits, seeing demand for help rise following derecho, share needs with senators

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Some nonprofit leaders implored Grassley and Ernst to act with urgency as their community works through two crises.

News

Former African refugees face difficulties after derecho

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some former African refugees affected by the derecho got a little help Wednesday.